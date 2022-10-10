Selena Gomez Opens Up About Mental and Physical Health Struggles in New Documentary

Frank Ockenfels/Apple TV+

“Just be who you are, Selena.”

Selena Gomez bares all in the first trailer for her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. The actress, singer, and chef extraordinaire is opening up about her battles with both mental and physical health in the new film, tracing through her younger years as a child actress into her adult years, struggling to stay afloat in the entertainment industry.

Back in 2014, Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus. She immediately began chemotherapy to treat the autoimmune disease; she is currently in remission. Earlier this year, the star also opened up about her battles against anxiety and depression, which she tackles once again in My Mind and Me.

“No one cares about what you’re doing,” Gomez narrates in the trailer. “It’s about who I am, being okay where I am. I am grateful to be alive. Let me make a promise: I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?”

We see Gomez journey back to her hometown, reuniting with some of her school friends and even surprising their children with a visit. We get to see the actress at her highest, recording new songs and living life with her friends, and at her lowest, battling mental health struggles and going through laborious hospital visits.

The actress, who got her big break as a child on Barney & Friends and later starred on The Wizards of Waverly Place, has kept busy on TV series like Only Murders in the Building and Selena + Chef in recent years. She’s also been an active participant in philanthropic missions, working with UNICEF and the Lupus Research Alliance.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me was directed by Alek Keshishian, who already worked with Gomez on her music video for “Hands to Myself.” The director also helmed Madonna’s famous 1991 doc, Truth or Dare.

My Mind and Me will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 4.

