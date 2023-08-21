Selena Gomez Only Has One Skincare Product on Her Vanity, and Shoppers Call It a Must-Have for Blemishes

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It features a dream team of acne-fighting ingredients.

I don’t know how it took me this long, but I’ve finally figured out what’s behind the deep absence of celebrity content: the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. While people in the entertainment industry fight for adequate compensation and rights, there’s a pause on red-carpet appearances and interviews. So, I have taken to celebrity social media accounts to get a glimpse into their beauty routines. In doing so, I viewed one of Selena Gomez’s recent Instagram stories and noticed Epicuren’s Clarify Blemish Eraser spot treatment as the singular skincare item among dozens of makeup products on her vanity.

Of the hundreds of blemish and pimple treatments on the market, what is it about Epicuren’s that landed it in Selena Gomez’s belongings? The brand is no stranger to celebrity company, having previously been used by Megan Fox and Kim Kardashian. And as evidenced by its impressive ingredient lineup and shopper fanfare, the Clarify Blemish Eraser is likewise a cut above the rest, particularly among similar acne-banishing products.

In its formula, salicylic acid penetrates past the superficial layers of the skin, where it exfoliates and purges the debris causing the blemish(es). It also prevents further breakouts and minimizes the appearance of pores. Tea tree oil, which is antimicrobial, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory, kills bacteria, reduces the appearance of a blemish, and speeds up the wound-healing process. Then there is aloe vera, which soothes redness and inflammation, thus making blemishes less noticeable.

One shopper confirmed its acne-fighting capabilities: “This product is great to sleep in if you have any blemishes. I wake up the next day and they’re pretty much gone.” Another said it’s the only product that’s treated their hormonal acne, given that they’ve been pretty much immune to everything else. “The pimple reduces in size after one use and is gone by day two,” a reviewer said of the Clarify Blemish Eraser’s efficiency. Lastly, shoppers praise that Epicuren’s treatment is a clear gel that can be undetected when worn during the daytime.

Head to Epicuren to shop the fast-acting, acne-blasting Clarify Blemish Eraser treatment.

