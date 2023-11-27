Selena Gomez Now Has Icy Blonde Highlights, and They’re Perfect for Brunettes

"Look at her now."

Dying to go blonde this winter like every other A-lister (see: Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Kim Kardashian’s versions of the perfect winter blonde), but don’t want to commit to the bit? Just take a page out of Selena Gomez’s bible. She’s the latest celeb to sport this season's hottest dye job, but this time, her major hair transformation is a muted take on winter blonde.

On Sunday, the Rare Beauty founder posted a couple of snaps to her Instagram Story, giving major hair inspiration for winter. Without ditching her signature brunette locks quite yet, she subtly lightened her hair with icy-blonde highlights. The actress slash singer styled her fresh blonde highlights with tousled medium-length waves, face-framing bangs, and a middle part. As for the rest of her glam, Selena opted for a dramatic silver smoky winged eye with feathered lashes, rosy cheeks, and a glossy pink pout.

In another snap, she gave a glimpse at her OOTN, which featured a crystal-trimmed black Valentino blazer paired with a black camisole underneath (she later went without). In a photo obtained by Vogue, the blonde bombshell perused in Paris wearing the plunging blazer-minidress with nothing but a pair of black sheer tights, coordinating Jimmy Choos, and a metallic, sequined bag (pinning this look for my next holiday party).

Selena's brand-new hair color comes just a month after she debuted a major chop in three different dresses at her inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles. Walking the red carpet, Selena shined like the star she is while rocking a new shoulder-grazing lob, which she styled straight and sleek with a center part. Following her sequined silver halter neckline gown with a corsage detail and a long train, she changed into a sparkly purple micro-mini, and then wore a black velvet minidress.



