Selena Gomez 'will never watch' her documentary 'My Mind & Me' again: 'It's very hard for me'

Selena Gomez has revealed she was initially "very against" allowing cameras to film her life for the 2022 Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me, and that she has no plans to see the completed project again.

"There was a very long period of time where I just didn't know if it was a good idea," Gomez said Tuesday at Universal Music Group and Thrive Global's Music & Health Conference in Los Angeles, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn't know if it would jeopardize things in my life. I don't know what I'm doing, letting people into my life. And then the moment it was released… I had no choice at that point. And I was relieved. I felt like a huge weight was lifted."

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me" Documentary

Courtesy of Apple TV+ Selena Gomez in 'My Mind & Me'

Still, the 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star said the rollout of the film, which spans six years of her life, chronicling her attempts to balance a hectic professional schedule with mental and physical health conditions, was therapeutic — in a way.

"I felt like I got to say things that I've been keeping in for years," Gomez said. "It's very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I'm very proud of it. I couldn't have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me."

A representative for Gomez did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The film's director, Alek Keshishian, who also helmed Madonna's iconic 1991 Truth or Dare documentary, previously told EW that Gomez's mother, Mandy, also had trouble watching the movie.

"There were huge reservations. I got her at the very end because it's very difficult for her and her family, obviously," Keshishian said at the time. "The complicated feelings of a parent knowing her daughter suffered like that, and that she wasn't able to help. They've healed their relationship and they're in a really good place, but obviously making a documentary or even speaking about it in a sense, it's like recutting yourself a little bit and having to face that moment again."

Story continues

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: