Selena Gomez making TV comeback in new series with comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short

Selena Gomez is making her television comeback with the help of two comedy legends.

The singer and actress has landed a role in Steve Martin and Martin Short's new sitcom Only Murders in the Building, which will air on Hulu.



The series follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who are all obsessed with true crime, but then find themselves wrapped up in a real-life mystery they must solve.

Gomez will also executive produce the show alongside Martin and co-creator John Hoffman.



When the series was announced in June, Short said (via Deadline): "I'm so proud to say that this show is already one of the highlights of my career."

While Martin joked: "I'm proud to say it's a blip on the radar of mine."

Back in May, Gomez opened up about her mental health, saying that she had recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and explained why she's willing to talk about it now.

Talking to Miley Cyrus on Instagram Live as part of Cyrus' 'Bright Minded: Live' series, Gomez said: "Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals... McLean Hospital and I discussed that, after years of going through a lot of different things, I realised that I was bipolar and so, when I go to know more information, it actually helps me.

"It doesn't scare me once I know it and I think people get scared of that."



