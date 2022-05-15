Selena Gomez makes 'SNL' debut with hopes to find love: 'At this point, I will take anyone'

Selena Gomez made her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut with hopes that she doesn't go home alone.

During her monologue Saturday night, Gomez said she was excited to host the show, something she always watched with her mom. Plus she had come a long way from starting her acting career on kids' show "Barney" to starring alongside "SNL" legends Steve Martin and Martin Short in the Hulu series "Only Murders In The Building." The show's second season premieres June 28.

But, she said she was mostly excited to host the show because she is single and looking for love.

"I've heard that 'SNL' is a great place to find romance," she joked. "Emma Stone met her husband here. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost and Pete and … Machine Gun Kelly."

(Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are actually the most recent couple to have met on the show.)

Selena Gomez's Monologue! pic.twitter.com/WRWnEhTrsh — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 15, 2022

The singer and actress said she was working on "manifesting love" and that while she would like to be looking for her soulmate.

"At this point, I will take anyone," she joked.

Immediately, "SNL" cast members jumped in line to claim they will "do it" and be with her. She turned down Kyle Mooney and new cast member James Austin Johnson, but when Punkie Johnson stepped in to save her from these "men harassing" her, Gomez teased, "honestly it's a vibe, but let's see how the after party goes."

Gomez admitted she was "a little nervous" to be hosting the show, but was thinking back to the "words of wisdom" one of her co-stars would tell her before every show.

"I love you, you love me, we're a happy family," she said before breaking into song and encouraging the crowd to join in on the famous "Barney" song.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Selena Gomez 'SNL' debut: Actress teases she'll 'find romance' on show