Selena Gomez and Madison Prewett's Friendship, Explained

Remember when Selena Gomez and Madison Prewett started hanging out just after the reality star broke up with Bachelor Peter Weber?! Well, Prewett has finally opened up about what brought them together.

But first, let's take you back to the beginning.

Back in March, Gomez made fans scratch their heads just a little by sharing an Instagram video with her quarantine buddy, none other than the Bachelor alum who'd just been ridiculed on national television by her ex's mom. At the time, the duo shared in their game night fun with Gomez' followers, and also shared a message with the world to stay safe just as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Hey guys, I hope everyone is being safe and taking good care of yourselves,” Gomez said in an Instagram post in early March. “I know you’re probably tired of hearing it, but I just want to let you guys know that I am praying and I am thinking about everyone.” She then panned the camera over to Prewett and asked, “Madi, what game do you want?”

"Honestly anything, everything looks great,” Prewett replied. Watch the video, below for a peak at how game night went down:

This was really all fans knew about the duo's friendship until now. On June 15, Prewett spoke to Us Weekly and explained just what makes her bond with Selena Gomez so unique.

“[Faith] is something that is just a really big part of our friendship,” Prewett told the publication. “I’m very selective with who I allow to really, like, get really, really close to me. And with those that I really invite into that space, it’s really important to me that we’re pushing each other and encouraging each other in our faith, and just being there for each other on the good days, the bad days and encouraging and praying for each other along the way.”

In fact, Prewett and Weber's relationships with faith is one of the things that may have contributed to their breakup. Fantasy suite week was a major point of contention between the pair, as Prewett was uncomfortable with the idea of Weber sleeping with any of the other contestants.

Story continues

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” Prewett wrote on Instagram, announcing the split on March 13. “I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

As Us Weekly noted, Gomez hasn't been shy about sharing how important faith is to her either. In 2019, just before releasing her single “Lose You to Love Me” Gomez tweeted, “I’m literally just laying down and thanking Jesus."

“He always surprises me and I re-fall in love with Him every single time,” she wrote. "In my worst moments, like awful, most painful moments — I never stopped falling to my knees wanting and needing only His love.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour

