Selena Gomez Made The Best Joke About Being Single On Her TikTok

Consider any blind gossip dating rumours about Selena Gomez ended. Gomez took to TikTok this morning to poke a little fun at her relationship status, with her lip syncing to King Nas' TikTok audio as the woman not taking a man's compliments about her being pretty, having a nice smile, etc. seriously.

'Maybe this is why I’m single. Don’t believe a damn word,' she captioned the video.

Gomez also rocked low-key debuted bangs, her biggest hair change of the year so far. Everything about this video is great:

Earlier this month, a source E! that Gomez wasn't seeing anyone when the Daily Mail claimed that she and entrepreneur Zen Matoshi went on a concert date simply because they were photographed arriving at the venue together.

They are friends,' E!'s source said. 'He works in the tech space and has been helping advise Selena.'

The source added: 'Selena is happily single right now.'

Gomez addressed the trouble men who spend time with her face because of her A-list fame in an interview with the Los Angeles Times a year ago.

She spoke about the attention her Only Murders in the Building on-screen love interest Aaron Dominguez got when they were shooting scenes for the show, and PDA photos of them came out. They had been in character in the pics.

'We had just started working together. I honestly thought, "No wonder guys don’t want to date me!"' Gomez said.

'I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like. I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.'

A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight last June about why Gomez is in no rush to seriously date again.

'She is not looking for something serious now and is in no rush to settle down as her priority continues to be her health, career and philanthropy work,' the source said.

'She has worked so hard on her physical and mental health over the past few years, and she knows she must be the healthiest version of herself if she's going to share her life with someone else, so she will only get involved in a serious relationship when she feels ready,' that source added.

