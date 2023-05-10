Selena Gomez, Kidney Donor Francia Raisa May Have Fallen Out Because Of Alcohol

Selena Gomez and her kidney donor, Francia Raisa, may have strayed apart over the former Disney star’s drinking.

The “How I Met Your Father” actor opened up about her relationship with Gomez during an interview with her father, radio personality “El Cucuy,” on the Univision show “Primer Impacto” last November.

Raisa donated her kidney to the “Only Murders In The Building” actor in 2017 amid Gomez’s battle with lupus but has apparently become less present in the star’s life in years since.

While Raisa reasoned the two are simply at a “different phase in [their] lives,” her father attributed their distance to other things.

After blaming “glamour, money and fame,” he said his daughter and Gomez “had a small difference when Selena was drinking.”

“[Francia] told her that she didn’t give her the kidney for her to drink, to damage it,” he said in video footage translated by HuffPost.

According to guidelines from the U.K.’s National Health Service, kidney donation recipients can drink in moderation. They recommend kidney recipients drink no more than 14 servings of alcohol per week and that they refrain from drinking daily.

Gomez raised eyebrows last November when she told Rolling Stone that “her only friend in the industry really is Taylor Swift.” Raisa responded in a since-deleted Instagram comment, calling the observation “interesting.”

The “Wizards of Waverly Place” star was full of gratitude for Raisa in a March interview on Apple TV+’s documentary series “Dear...”, however.

“I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia,” she said. “The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming.”

