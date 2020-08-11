Selena Gomez Just Wore the Comfiest Matching Set — Here’s Where to Snag Her Exact Look

Selena Gomez/Instagram

When she’s not busy filming her new HBO Max cooking show, sharing teasers of her forthcoming projects, or launching her highly-anticipated makeup brand Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez can be found hanging out at her new home, social distancing, and learning to play the guitar.

Of course, Gomez does all of these things in the most stylish way possible — and that even includes her loungewear. Over the weekend, the star shared an adorable picture of herself snuggling puppies on Instagram while wearing what can only be described as the chicest matching knitwear set ever. After a little digging, we discovered that not only is her set ultra-fashionable and comfy (duh), but it’s also pretty affordable, too.

Gomez’s soft and cozy $128 Free People Hailee Sweater Set is made of 100 percent cotton and available in eight gorgeous colors, including lilac, navy, and charcoal. The slouchy waffle-knit henley top is adorned with button details and raglan sleeves, while the matching high-waisted pants are made with an elastic waist for the ultimate comfort and ease. With a set like this, it’s no wonder Gomez was smiling so big in her picture!

Buy It! Free People Hailee Sweater Set, $128; freepeople.com

If you’re looking to update your loungewear collection with a cute new set that’s perfect for wearing now through fall, Selena Gomez’s Free People sweater set is it. But we suggest adding your favorite color to your shopping cart ASAP because sizes are already selling out quickly.

Can’t find your size? Don’t fret! We’ve picked out six lookalike matching knitwear sets that are just as stylish and comfortable as Gomez’s. The best part? They start at just $25. From this crop top and drawstring pant set on sale for just $32 to this roomy sweatshirt and matching jogger ensemble for only $35, these loungewear styles are sure to become your new go-tos for the season ahead.

Buy It! Eurivicy Two-Piece Long Sleeve Pullover and Drawstring Sweatpant Set, $28.89–$34.99; amazon.com

View photos