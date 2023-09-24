Selena Gomez Just Stepped Up Her Shoe Game With a Pair of Black Latex Thigh-High Boots

We've never been more excited for fall.

Getty

Boot season is officially upon us. And yesterday, Selena Gomez ushered in the first day of fall with a daring pair of thigh-highs perfect for the cool weather ahead.



On Saturday, Selena snapped a mirror selfie while sitting on a bed with her legs crossed and covered in shiny black latex. Her over-the-knee boots featured pointed toes and ultra-skinny stiletto heels, and she paired the risqué fall footwear with a crisp white shirt dress that she left unbuttoned at the chest. A black bra peeked out from underneath, and Gomez finished off her late-night look with gold hoop earrings and a matching necklace.



Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena followed up the first photo with a close-up snap of her glam. Her long dark hair was worn down and straight with a sleek middle part, and she complemented her glowing complexion with a pink lip and flushed cheeks.

Selena Gomez Instagram

Related: Selena Gomez’s Barbiecore Power Suit Is The Ultimate Workwear Inspiration

Another image revealed that Selena was out to dinner with pal Nicola Peltz, as she reposted the actress's original Instagram Story that showed the Only Murders in the Building star putting on her makeup at the table.

Gomez and Peltz's girls' night out came just hours after the pop star proudly confessed her single status. In a video shared to TikTok, Selena —whose exes include Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Nick Jonas — lip-synched: "Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me bitch, y'all be safe out there." She then waved at the camera while Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" played in the background.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.