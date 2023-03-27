Selena Gomez Just Shared An Epic Throwback Bikini Pic On Instagram

Getty Images

With Daylight Savings now in place, the days are starting to feel a *tiiiiiny* bit longer, which means that summer is *officially* on the way - woop and yay! And it seems that celebrities are just as keen for the warmer months (if not more than we are), with a handful of A-listers taking the opportunity to upload holiday bikini pictures to Instagram. Over the weekend, Dua Lipa shared snaps of her tiny Hello Kitty-themed swimwear and, just last month, Rita Ora posted a couple of fab beachwear styles of her own. Now, Selena Gomez has followed suit. But rather than adding new content to the 'grid, she's given us an epic throwback picture from when she had blonde hair.

The pic in question shows Selena in what appears to be a dressing room, standing in front of a mirror while wearing a vibrant bikini. The two-piece set, featuring wrap-around straps across the torso and tie-up briefs, is covered in a retro purple and pink print giving it a subtle vintage vibe. Sel then accessorised the swim set with a pair of classic hoop earrings and, of course, her long blonde hair extending down past her shoulders.

'TBT to blondie sel,' she captioned the post. 'Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!' Yep, the new-season excitement is *real*.

Fans are obsessing over Selena's latest throwback, with the comments section filled with fire and heart emojis:

Yes Queen🔥🔥❤️❤️

baddie selena 😍

Gorg Sel 💗💗💗

An ICON 😍

Spring breakers vibes 🔥🔥🔥❤️



Back in January, Selena shared even more summer-style inspo while on a New Year's boat trip with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.

Basically, if you're looking for holiday outfit ideas this season, Selena's got you sorted.

