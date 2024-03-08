Selena Gomez Just Posted a Ton of PDA With Benny Blanco on Instagram for His 36th Birthday: ‘I Love You’

Selena Gomez marked her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, turning 36 with her very first birthday tribute to him on Instagram—and an unprecedented look inside their relationship.

She wrote, “Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco 🎂🥹” Gomez’s carousel contained a series of never-before-seen couple photos. Blanco commented on the post with a string of emojis: “🥹💕🥰💋❤️”

Gomez revealed that she and Blanco had been privately dating for six months when she went public with their relationship in December.

She spoke briefly to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe at the end of February about what their dynamic has been like: “Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she said. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel, and it’s been really lovely, and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

In January, a source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what Gomez and Blanco love most about each other. “Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny,” the source said. “Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them.”

“Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief,” the source continued. “He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world.”

The source added: “Selena appreciates Benny’s intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values. He’s very respectful and meshes well with everyone in her inner circle.”

