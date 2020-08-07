Selena Gomez Joins Hulu Series Only Murders in the Building Opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty; Tibrina Hobson/Getty; Donato Sardella/Getty

Selena Gomez is headed to Hulu.

The streaming service announced Friday that the star is joining the cast of the upcoming comedy series Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short. The series follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime — and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

The project hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). The pair will executive produce along with Gomez, Short, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

The role will mark Gomez's return to scripted TV, years after she rose to fame as the star of Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired for four seasons from 2007 to 2012. From there, she launched a highly successful music career and has appeared in several movies, including Spring Breakers, The Big Short, Fundamentals of Caring and The Dead Don't Die.

She also executive produced the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, as well as the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented about undocumented people in the United States.

And she's set to premiere a new cooking show on HBO Max, Selena + Chef, which explores her skills in the kitchen while hunkered down at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Her last studio album, Rare, dropped in January, and her makeup line, Rare Beauty, will debut Sept. 3.

Last week, the singer returned to social media after a brief hiatus, teasing that she had "so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you."

"I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just joyful or celebratory. It was really hard for me and I've taken the time to learn, truly learn, about what's going on and I continue to make that my priority," she said. "But, just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved, and I'm just sending more love and going to show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon."