Selena Gomez Joins Food Network With 2 New Series

Selena Gomez is joining Food Network, Warner Bros. Discovery announced as part of their upfronts presentation on Wednesday.

Per the announcement from chairman and chief content officer of U.S. networks, Kathleen Finch, Gomez will debut two new projects on Food Network — one later this year and a second in 2024.

The news comes fresh off Gomez’s much-loved, Emmy-nominated series on HBO Max, “Selena + Chef,” and marks the “Only Murders in the Building” star’s latest expansion in home kitchen programming.

The first series will be focused on preparations for celebrations — “just in time for the holidays” — while the second “will have her meeting up with some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens,” per the official release from Food Network.

“The holidays are always huge for Food Network, reaching nearly 60M P2+ viewers, and having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate,” Finch said.

Both projects are produced by July Moon Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television for Food Network.

