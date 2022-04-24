Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone Reunite in Nostalgic Wizards of Waverly Place TikTok: 'We Had To'

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone Reunite For Wizards of Waverly Place TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@jenniferlstone/video/7090057511579028778?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Jennifer Stone/Tiktok Selena Gomez (left) and Jennifer Stone

Talk about a magical reunion!

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone gave their fans a quick dose of nostalgia on Saturday with a rendition of a popular song from Wizards of Waverly Place, the Disney Channel series on which they costarred from 2007 to 2013.

In the clip, Gomez and Stone, both 29, treat their fans to a lip-synched duet of the "Crazy Hat Song" from episode 4 of season 1 of Wizards of Waverly Place — and even do the corresponding dance.

After nailing their performance, Gomez and Stone break out in laughter and stick their tongues out for the camera before ending the recording.

"We had to…" the duo wrote in white text on the video, which they shared on their respective TikTok pages.

"Reunited and it feels so good. 🥂" Stone wrote with her post.

She and Gomez played best friends — Harper Finkle, a mortal, and Alex Russo, a wizard in training — on the Disney sitcom, which tells the story of a wizarding family with three kids training to compete for sole possession of the family's magical powers.

Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Gomez's show-mom, Theresa Russo, couldn't contain herself upon seeing the TikTok clip, writing, "LOVE this. Love you two! 💕❤️♥️."

Fans (including some famous ones) also gushed over the video in the comments section of both actresses' posts. On Gomez's page, JoJo Siwa wrote, "I gotta go this is too iconic."

YouTuber Tana Mongeau, 23, also commented with "this gave me a will to live for the week."

WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE - "Ghost Roommate" - After Alex and Harper realize they can no longer afford their utility bills, a search for a new roommate leads them to Lucy, a ghost with a broken heart, in a new episode premiering FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 (8:00-8:30 p.m., ET/PT) on Disney Channel. (Photo by Bruce Birmelin/ Disney Channel via Getty Images)SELENA GOMEZ, JENNIFER STONE

Bruce Birmelin/ Disney Channel via Getty Selena Gomez (left) and Jennifer Stone on Wizards of Waverly Place

Gomez is no stranger to collaborating with fellow celebrities on TikTok. Earlier in the week, the "Let Somebody Go" singer filmed a Dance Moms-themed video with Camila Cabello while the two appeared to spend a girls' night in.

In the video on Gomez's TikTok page, the duo acted out a scene from the reality series with Dance Moms' Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland — parents to dancers Chloe Lukasiak and Brooke Hyland, respectively.

"And then there were two," Cabello mimes to Hyland's voice from behind Gomez, who snarkily replies as Lukasiak, "I know…"

The "Havana" performer then begins to say, "You know what, though…" before Gomez cuts her off and exclaims, "Nobody likes us. The two bitches are left," followed by laughter from both pop stars as they hold martini glasses.