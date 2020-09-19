Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston Urge Facebook to Crack Down on 'Misinformation' and 'Hate Speech'

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston are calling on Facebook and Instagram to stop allowing "misinformation" and "hate speech" to be shared on their platforms.

On Friday, Gomez, 28, shared a screenshot of a private message she sent to Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg as well as the company’s COO Sheryl Sandberg.

“It’s been a while since we sat down. We have a serious problem,” the singer wrote in the message shared on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook. Gomez also claimed the two social media platforms “are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism and bigotry."

"I am calling on you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech, violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it,” she added. “This is an election year. We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting. There has to be fact checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP.”

Aniston, 51, echoed Gomez’s call to action in her own statement.

“We need to have this conversation,” the actress wrote. “Instagram is fun and we love connecting with each other — but hate speech, bigotry, racism, homophobia, transphobia are far too welcome on this platform and Facebook must regulate this.”

“Social media is playing a huge role in this election and we need to be conscious of the information we take in. Check your facts and stop hate,” she added, alongside a link to the Stop Hate for Profit campaign.

Other celebrities who have recently supported the campaign include Mark Ruffalo, Kerry Washington, Jamie Foxx and Katy Perry.

Facebook has long faced criticism for showing all types of political ads, even those that have contained lies and misinformation — as well as for ignoring warnings about threats made on the platform.

