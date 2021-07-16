Selena Gomez Hilariously Roasts Herself Using Viral Sound from Old Interview: 'You're Not Cool Bro'

selena gomez

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez got jokes!

On Thursday, the singer, 28, shared a silly TikTok where she's holding a colorful wig as she mouths a viral sound from a past interview on a red carpet when she was still on Disney Channel.

"I've got a little blue going on. I don't know, I like a little edge and a little pop in my hair so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party," Gomez lip-syncs the audio.

By Friday, the video — which she captioned "To my younger self: you're not cool bro" — had already racked up 4.5 million likes.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Works Up a Sweat During Her Barre-Style Workout: 'Feeling Great'

Fans joined in on the fun in the comments as they commended her for poking fun at herself.

"I LOVE THIS VIDEO WITH MY WHOLE HEART," wrote one fan.

"Y were everything come on now," added another.

"don't talk about young Sel like that! she was a trendsetter," wrote a third.

Gomez has recently been active on the video-sharing platform. Earlier this month she share a video of herself lip-syncing another viral video. (Gomez's clip racked up 11.2 million likes.)

Back in May, the singer shared a video of herself as a child singing along to Britney Spears "Don't Go Knockin' on My Door."

RELATED: Selena Gomez Says She 'Didn't Feel Good About My Body' at the 2015 Met Gala: 'I Fluctuate a Lot'

In a recent interview, the songstress opened up about her relationship history, especially during her youth.

"I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I've been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships," she told Vogue Australia in late June.

"I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal," Gomez continued. "And so that word to me - when I first heard it [used in the single Rare] with Nolan [Lambroza], one of the writers, I just said this is what I want to feel about myself. So it wasn't even necessarily like: 'Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.' It was almost like: 'Actually, I need to feel that way about myself.'"