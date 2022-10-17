Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber prove there's no drama by posing together for photo: 'Plot twist'

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are killing em with kindness.

Gomez, who was in a highly-publicized on-and-off-again relationship with Bieber’s husband Justin Bieber, seemingly put to bed any speculation of a feud between the two when they posed together for a sweet photo while at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala on Saturday.

Dressed in a crisp black suit, Gomez stood cheek to cheek with Bieber, who wore a chic, brown cutout dress.

During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast Sept. 28, Bieber – who married Justin in 2018 – opened up about the narrative that she “stole” Justin from Gomez, as well as the online harassment she’s received from fans.

Bieber revealed to host Alex Cooper that she’d been in contact with Gomez following her marriage to Justin, and that there’s no bad blood between her and the actress-singer.

"It's all respect. It's all love," Bieber said. "That's also why I feel like, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good, and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that's fine."

When asked if anyone ever reached out to Gomez to help “put an end” to the criticism she received from the singer's fans, Bieber said she had “no expectation” for Gomez to clear the air.

"What I will say is that she has been in this industry much longer than I have, and maybe there's something that she knows about, like, it wouldn't fix anything," Bieber said. “I would never expect someone to do that for me. She doesn't owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect.”

Shortly after Bieber’s appearance, Gomez appeared to denounce the animosity directed toward Bieber in a TikTok live video.

"Some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," said Gomez, later referencing her kindness-centric beauty line Rare Beauty. "All I have to say is, it's incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, 'cause that's exactly what I want."

She added: "If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is, words matter – truly matter."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber dispel feud rumors by taking photo