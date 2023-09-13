Selena Gomez goes viral after being caught sneering at Chris Brown’s MTV VMAs nomination

Selena Gomez has gone viral following her less than impressed reaction to Chris Brown being nominated at this year’s MTV VMAs.

The 30-year-old singer and actress – who won the Best Afrobeats award with Rema for their track Calm Down – was captured by TV cameras sneering after the 34-year-old R&B star’s name was mentioned.

Brown was nominated for Best R&B song for his cameo on Chloe Bailey‘s song How Does It Feel.

The award ended up going to SZA for her song Shirt, prompting another strong response from Gomez, who appeared disappointed that the songstress wasn’t at the show to accept her award in person.

Gomez’s facial expressions didn’t go unnoticed by viewers at home, who rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment.

Selena Gomez reacting to Chris Brown being nominated at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/ngx4Ep8aD5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2023

“Selena Gomez’s reaction to Chris Brown is so funny,” wrote one person.

“She ain’t wrong. I think she expressed what we all felt when we saw that,” remarked another.

While a third put in: “She did not seem happy to be there at all tonight”

It comes after last month singer Ciara was given a hard time by fans for working with him on her new song How We Roll.

Her social media was flooded with comments by people outraged at her decision to work with Brown, due to his behaviour including violently abusing Rihanna in 2009.

Selena Gomez seemed in better spirits when she and Rema accepted the Best Afrobeats award for Calm Down (Getty Images)

He was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats, but avoided jail time by accepting a plea deal.

Chloe Bailey found herself in a similar position to Ciara following the release of her own track, and responded by saying people should let the music speak for itself.

Among those hitting out at the collaboration was singer Kiely Williams.

“Let him come out with his own record – so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget he beats women. He can’t so he won’t. So what does he do?

“He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on black women’s merit. Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay,” she wrote.

Chris Brown has hit out previously about people still giving him grief all these years later (Handout / Live Nation)

Brown didn’t mince his words in his response, complaining about being continued to be seen as an abuser.

During his online tirade, Brown wrote: “If y’all still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old, please kiss my whole entire a**. I’m f****** 33. I’m so tired of y’all running with this narrative.”

“Where are the cancel culture (sic) with these white artist that date underage women [or] beat the f*** out their wives,” he added.

“Oh. That’s right. They are your buddies. No more fake love from me. Stay out [of] my way or get ran over. Simple as that. None of you and I mean none of you can f*** with me.”