Selena Gomez Gives Cara Delevingne a Peck on the Cheek for Kiss Cam at Knicks Game

Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne

getty (2)

Selena Gomez got in some PDA during her girl's night out.

The Rare artist, 29, gave her pal Cara Delevingne a smooch on the cheek, which was caught on the kiss cam Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where they watched the Knicks play the Orlando Magic.

Delevingne, 29, could be seen blushing as her face appeared on the jumbotron, before Gomez gave her a friendly peck on the cheek, leaving a lipstick smudge on the supermodel's face.

Gomez previously addressed dating rumors about her and Delevingne, who is also close with Gomez's best friend Taylor Swift, after they vacationed together with friends on the French Riviera in 2014.

"Honestly, I loved it. I didn't mind it, especially because they weren't talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful," she told PrideSource in 2015, amid her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber that lasted from 2010 to 2018.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Reunites with Selena Gomez for Backstage SNL TikTok: 'My Bestie Is a Bad Bitch'

The Only Murders in the Building actress raved that Delevingne is "incredible and very open and she just makes me open," adding of the speculation about their relationship: "She's so fun and she's just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn't mind it. I loved it."

She admitted at the time that she's questioned her sexuality before. "Oh, I think everybody does, no matter who they are," Gomez explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Says She's 'Beyond Proud' of Past Work After Joke About Signing 'Life Away to Disney

"I do, yeah, of course. Absolutely. I think it's healthy to gain a perspective on who you are deep down, question yourself and challenge yourself; it's important to do that."

In addition to her relationship with Bieber, 27, Gomez has dated Nick Jonas, The Weeknd and Russian-German DJ Zedd over the years.

"I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I've been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships," Gomez told Vogue Australia last year.