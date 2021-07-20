Selena Gomez Gifted Britney Spears These Beauty Products You Can Grab at Sephora

Selena Gomez Gifted Britney Spears These Rare Beauty Staples

Rare Beauty has gained a super famous fan. The Selena Gomez-created beauty brand received the approval of Britney Spears, who shared her Instagram appreciation for the "bomb" makeup.

Sharing some "great news" with Instagram followers on July 19, Spears announced that she received a personal package from Gomez. "When I woke up I got a very cool box with a bikini in it and my favorite three makeup products from @SelenaGomez," the pop star wrote.

An accompanying photograph displayed the contents of Spears's gift, which included swimwear from a collaborative collection between Gomez and La'Mariette and three Rare Beauty items. Gomez chose to give Spears the Positive Liquid Light Luminizer Highlighter, Pore Diffusing Primer, and Always An Optimist 4-In-1 Prime & Set Mist. Spears was especially fond of the liquid highlighter, writing, "Her shimmers are really fun and her spritz for your face before makeup is bomb and smells very good!"

The highlighters, included in Rare Beauty's debut collection, are also a hit with Sephora shoppers. "This is a gorgeous highlighter! I have brown skin and it's really hard to find bronze highlighters that don't make my skin look orange. Perfect for a glow from within look," one reviewer wrote. Eight shimmer-filled shades are available to choose from, with Gomez calling out Mesmerize, a rose brown, as her personal favorite.

One customer called the Pore Diffusing Primer a needed product, writing, "I can't believe how smooth it makes your skin look, and it really adds incredible staying power to your makeup! There is no sticky feel, which was my main concern. It's totally lightweight and gives that blurring effect. Super impressed with this product, so it's a 5-star for me!"

Like Spears, Sephora shoppers praised the mist for its scent, including one that wrote, "It's refreshing and I love the natural almost herbal smell to it and I love how fine the mist is. It feels hydrating on my face."

For those of us unlikely to receive a personal package from Gomez, shop the exact items included in the pop star special delivery below.

