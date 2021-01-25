Selena Gomez Fangirls Over Billie Eilish Wearing Rare Beauty in Vanity Fair : 'Low Key Freaking Out'

getty images (2)

Billie Eilish was seen sporting Selena Gomez's new Rare Beauty line, and the "Lose You To Love Me" singer was "low key freaking out" about it.

On Monday, Gomez shared Eilish's March 2021 Vanity Fair cover on her Instagram Story, writing, "Icon @billieilish is wearing @rarebeauty on the cover of vanity fair!! Low key freaking out…😊 You look stunning!"

Gomez, 28, reposted the photo from makeup artist Robert Rumsey, who used her newly launched brand to give the "Bad Guy" singer, 19, a natural look complete with dewy skin, mascara and a flushed lip.

Gomez released her very first makeup line in September that includes an array of lip products, blush, luminizer and foundation and concealer, which comes in a diverse range of shades.

This is not the first time the Disney Channel alum has fangirled over Eilish. During an interview with Zane Lowe earlier this year, Gomez opened up about why Eilish is one of her favorite artists.

"First, I'll say just the understanding she has – even her song "Xanny" — she already knows," Gomez said. "She's so aware of what this industry can be and become." She continued, speaking about Billie's song "Everything I Wanted," and how she felt connected to it.

"When I heard that song, I just sobbed because I've been doing this for so long and it's like, 'damn, that's so true,'" she explained. "There's so many moments where I was just like, Oh, it doesn't matter who you are.' There are moments in my life that's like 'is this it?' She deserved every single thing that she got and has. She's an amazing, amazing artist."

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Eilish opened up about the "horrible" relationship she used to have with her body and reflected on a photo of herself that circulated online earlier this year — simply because she was wearing a tank top that was more form-fitting than her usual attire.

"I think that the people around me were more worried about it than I was, because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body. To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body," she said.

Describing the growth she's had with her body image, Eilish, who has an auditory processing disorder and was diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome, said she's in a healthier mindset these days compared to her early teen years.

"I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I'm in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship—or dancing a ton, five years ago, I wasn't really eating. I was, like, starving myself," said the five-time Grammy winner, who suffered a growth-plate injury that axed her dance dreams.

"I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed—when I was 12. It's just crazy. I can't even believe, like I—wow. Yeah," Eilish said before circling back to that pap photo: "I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that's great."

The singer is sure to open up more in her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary The World's a Little Blurry debuting on Feb. 26.