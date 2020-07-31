Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't Posting Much On Instagram During The Pandemic

From ELLE

Selena Gomez has kept a pretty minimal presence on Instagram the past couple months. In June, she let prominent Black activists, like Black Lives Matter's co-founder Alicia Garza, take over her Instagram for a day to spread awareness about their work and the Black Lives Matter movement. In the weeks since, Gomez has kept her social media primarily cause- and career-focused, sharing very little content about her day-to-day life. There was a reason for that, she told fans last night in a video posted to her Instagram.

She consciously decided the moment wasn't right for just regular life content, she explained."Hey!" she started. "I wanted to take the time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven't been posting that much. I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there's so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you. I just think at the beginning of this year with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be joyful or celebratory. It was really hard for me. I've taken the time to learn, truly learn about what's going on and I continue to make that my priority. I'm just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved and just sending more love and kind of showing you some more of my personal stuff and what I've been doing. But thank you for being here and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon."

Gomez is launching her Rare Beauty line soon and has a quarantine cooking show, Selena + Chef, coming out on HBO Max later this summer. She celebrated her 28th birthday party last week and shared a couple polaroids from the party on her page in a rare life update post.

