Selena Gomez Is 'So Excited' to Reunite with David Henrie for Upcoming “Wizards of Waverly Place” Revival

"Get ready for the Russo’s to become apart of your family once again, but we’ve grown! 2024, the year 🪄 comes back," Henrie also shared

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel/Getty Wizards of Waverly Place's Selena Gomez and David Henrie

Selena Gomez and David Henrie are returning to Wizard of Waverly Place!

Disney announced the pair — who starred as siblings in the original Disney Channel series — are reuniting for a sequel. Gomez, 31, will reprise her character, Alex Russo, as a guest star in the pilot while Henrie, 34, will play Justin Russo as a series regular.

The sequel will chronicle the aftermath of “a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World,” according to an official synopsis.

Eric McCandless/Disney Channel/Getty Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie and Selena Gomez

Janice LeAnn Brown will star in the lead role of Billie, the powerful young wizard in need of training, on the new Disney Channel series. Alkaio Thiele will play Justin's oldest son Roman while Mimi Gianopulos will take on the role of Justin's wife Giada.

Disney Channel teased the news on Instagram, sharing a snapshot of the pilot script with a wand from the series.

“📍Waverly Place 🎥: Wizards of Waverly Place,” the caption read.

Henrie responded in the comment section, writing, “Get ready for the Russo’s to become apart of your family once again, but we’ve grown! 2024, the year 🪄 comes back ;)”

Gomez also reacted to the news on social media, reposting the Deadline story, writing that she was “so excited” alongside a heart emoji. She then shared a throwback photo of her and Henrie from the Wizards of Waverly Place set with the caption, “We’re back.”

Gomez and Henrie will also serve as executive producers for the series, which already served a pilot order from Disney Branded Television, Deadline reports.

Henrie previously revealed during a 2020 interview with Access that he had "talked" with the "Calm Down" singer about rebooting the show.

"Nothing has happened yet, but there's a lot of talk," said Henrie, who appeared alongside fellow Wizards of Waverly Place alum Gregg Sulkin in the interview.

"There's a lot of talk. We all talk about it for fun. Nothing is official. We've talked about it Greg, Selena [and] me," Henrie continued. "Everyone would be down, but it's just a matter of time I think."

Gomez and Henrie starred on Wizards of Waverly Place alongside Jake T. Austin as three wizard siblings whose parents own a sandwich shop in New York City. The Disney Channel show premiered in 2007 and lasted four seasons, later spawning Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie in 2009 and the standalone special, The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex, in 2013.

At the time, Henrie shared he already had a plot in mind for a new iteration, telling Access, "We said what made the show special was that we were a family, and that the family stuff together was like a family unit. I think a great place to start the show would be the opposite version of that ... so if you started the show where the family is divided."

Wizards of Waverly Place can be streamed on Disney+.



