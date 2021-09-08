Labor Day has come and gone and it's unofficially official: fall is here (it's not, but also it is). Well, Selena Gomez got the memo.

On Tuesday evening, the Only Murders in the Building star appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in an outfit that has us dreaming of close-toed shoes and pumpkin patches.

Gomez wore head-to-toe black in a high-waisted wrap-around leather skirt with a metal clasp and a long-sleeved top with a sweetheart neckline. The multi-hyphenate accessorized with a simple black sandal and white crocodile skin bag.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Called Past Relationships "Cursed"

The Disney Channel alum wore her long dark hair straight and parted down the middle and kept her makeup classic with a bright red lip.

Selena Gomez Embraced Fall in the Perfect Leather Miniskirt

James Devaney/GC Images

Gomez, joined by co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, spoke to Colbert about the trio's new Hulu series (and who among them is most likely to murder ... ).