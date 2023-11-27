Selena Gomez ‘Doesn’t Feel Any Sort of Pressure’ to Seriously Date Someone

Selena Gomez isn’t about to have a serious partner this holiday season. A source told Entertainment Tonight about Gomez’s mindset when it comes to dating now and why she isn’t feeling too stressed about being single. Mental health comes first, the source explained.

“Selena is casually dating and doing well,” the source said. “She is doing her own thing and doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy.”

Gomez has been romantically linked to both The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and Zayn Malik this year, but neither of those relationships became anything more than casual.

Generally, Gomez has managed to keep the finer details of her love life private, though she did speak at the end of August about what she is looking for in a partner. “I think I have standards,” she told SiriusXM Hits 1 LA when the outlet asked about her “Single Soon” lyric, “I know I’m a little high-maintenance.”

Gomez added, “I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high-maintenance. It really isn’t [the same thing]. But the line was really fun, because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.’ So in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song. And that’s genuinely how I feel.”

For people she’d date, “I mean you gotta be cool, man,” she said. “Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice, and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

