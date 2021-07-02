Selena Gomez Designs 'Really Fun' Swimwear Collaboration with Inclusivity in Mind

la'mariette

Selena Gomez is ready to make a splash in the swimwear world.

The singer, actress and activist, 28, recently teamed up with La'Mariette to design a swimwear line that is all about "celebrating the fact that all bodies are beautiful," according to a press release from the brand.

Gomez was tapped by the founders of the brand, Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao, to put her stamp on a six-style collaboration, launching July 3.

"It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because [the founders] and I love being outside so much," Gomez said in a statement.

la'mariette

She added in the statement that she wanted to get outside her comfort zone when picking designs for the collection.

"After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple; I wanted to stay away from colors I'm used to like red and white," she said. "Purple felt different for me. And we added pops of color like green and neons here and there; it really becomes your own suit, however you wear it."

RELATED: Selena Gomez Says She 'Didn't Feel Good About My Body' at the 2015 Met Gala: 'I Fluctuate a Lot'

When the collection hits lamariette.com on Saturday, July 3, fans will be able to scoop up a bralette top, a triangle top, two different bottoms, a tie-back one piece, a sarong and a wrap halter top, all in the same "Aura" tie-dye print. The line is available in sizes XS-XXL, and prices range from $49 to $119.

la'mariette

The campaign for the new collection was shot on film and features the "Lose You to Love Me" singer modeling the designs with the platinum blonde hair she's been rocking on and off lately.

According to a press release, Mingus and Brutocao founded La'Mariette with the intention of catering to a wider size range than many high-end swimwear brands did at the time. "The brand wanted to help women feel empowered by their body and not ashamed of it," the release said.

Story continues

Gomez is the perfect model for that sentiment: After all, she wore the brand's aptly-named "Selena" zip-up one-piece when she showed off the scar from her kidney transplant for the first time. "Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I'm proud of that," she wrote at the time. "[Theresa] - Congratulations on what you're doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful."

RELATED: Selena Gomez Shares Hilarious Throwback Video Singing Britney Spears: 'The Hustle Was Real'

la'mariette

Gomez teased the collection on Instagram earlier this week, writing, "Something exciting is happening on saturday...@lamariette," alongside what appears to be a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot. In the close-up, Gomez is wearing hot pink eyeshadow, an equally-colorful blouse and the same lime green nail polish she has in the campaign.

Her fans and followers showed support in the comment section, with many complimenting her bright makeup look and sharing their excitement for the launch.