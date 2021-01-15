Selena Gomez Debuts New Spanish-Language Single 'De Una Vez' with Magical Music Video

Selena Gomez is glowing over her latest release.

On Thursday, the singer dropped Spanish-language single "De Una Vez," a project which Gomez told fans she had been wanting to "explore for so long."

The track, which marks Gomez's first song in Spanish since being featured on DJ Snake's "Taki Taki" in 2018, was released alongside a music video that experiments with themes of magic and heartbreak.

In the video, Gomez wears a floral maxi dress and flowers in her hair as she makes her way through a vintage-looking home. The singer also has a glowing heart affixed on her chest, which lights up at different moments in the video.

"Once and for all / I am stronger on my own," Gomez sings in the chorus, as translated from Spanish to English. "And it's that, I don't regret the past / I know the time I spent by your side / Cut off my wings / But now my chest is bulletproof."

Selena Gomez/Youtube

Gomez, 28, paired up with Puerto Rican record producer Tainy on the track, as well as Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16. She also worked with the duo Los Pérez to direct the music video.

The single, which comes as the first look at Gomez's forthcoming music, is something she's "wanted to do for 10 years," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe ahead of the release.

Gomez explained that working on a Spanish project was so important to her as she is "so, so proud of [her] heritage."

"I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?" she said.

The artist also admitted that she thinks she "sing[s] better in Spanish."

"That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything," she continued. "It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for."

Adding, "Of course I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I'm targeting my heritage, and I couldn't be more excited."

"De Una Vez" is available to stream now.