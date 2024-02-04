Selena Gomez Debuts Bangs and Wears White Bustier Top to 'Lola' Premiere in Los Angeles

On Saturday, Selena Gomez attended the premiere of Lola at the Regency Bruin theater in Los Angeles. The Rare Beauty founder had her own debut, showing off her new bangs. The face framing hair cut emphasized her rosy makeup palette, bright coral lip, and a pair of gold and diamond Jennifer Meyer Tennis Studs.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Her outfit was similarly eye-catching. The pop star was wearing a white bustier top under a black blazer with tux lapels and black pants. The pants ended at her ankles, showing off a pair of nude kitten heels with pointed toes. In one hand, she carried a studded white Valentino clutch.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Selena was there to support one of her besties, Nicola Peltz Beckham, who made her directorial debut with Lola with Bria Vinaite. It looked like the two friends coordinated their outfits, as Nicola was also wearing a white bustier. Nicola's version of the garment was cut high at the sides with wide straps, and she styled it with a pair of low rise white pants that covered her feet. She had her hair up in a high ponytail and a few statement rings on her hand.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Selena did not appear to be accompanied by her boyfriend Benny Blanco, though sources recently told People that things are going well for the happy couple. The star is reportedly “super happy and present” with the music producer.

“She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment,” the insider said. “Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally.”

And they added that everyone in her life is looking out for her in this new relationship.

“Everyone was a fan of hers before Only Murders [in the Building], and now everyone is protective of her,” they said. “With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours.’”

You Might Also Like