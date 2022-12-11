Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin crash Steve Martin, Martin Short 'SNL' hosting gig: 'What about me?'

David Oliver, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Selena Gomez co-stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short on Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" – so it didn't take a detective to assume she'd make an appearance during the duo's "Saturday Night Live" hosting stint.

And so she did! The actress and singer popped in at the end of the pair's opening monologue. The pair (jokingly!) roasted each other over pretend eulogies. "Marty did not want to be cremated – too late!" Martin joked, for example.

Martin closed his saying, "Now that Marty's gone, who will I ever work with?"

"What about me?" Gomez said, surprising the audience with her cameo. Martin and Short are certainly a dynamic duo, but lately they've been more of a terrific trio with Gomez. Gomez also appeared in a late sketch spoofing the Martin and Short-starring "Father of the Bride," along with Kieran Culkin (who, yes, was in the original).

The series' second season aired earlier this year; USA TODAY critic Kelly Lawler wrote of the season: "Combining the talents of Martin, Short and Gomez was a weird but welcome formula, and they remain a winsome trio in Season 2. It's still a dull and dreary New York winter in the world of 'Only Murders,' but this singularly congenial show has an uncanny ability to lift your spirits even as it deals with death and mayhem."

Selena Gomez (center) co-stars with Steve Martin (right) and Martin Short (left) on Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" – so it didn't take a detective to assume she'd make an appearance during the duo's "Saturday Night Live" hosting stint.

Still, the "SNL" alums made many a timely joke about their longtime relationship earlier in the monologue

"Steve, we are like Harry and Meghan. No one's rooting for us but you'll tune in to watch anyway," Short said, referencing the royal couple's new Netflix series that's turning heads at home and across the pond.

"Working with Marty Short is like World Cup soccer," Martin later said. "Somehow, I just can't get into it."

They also said they are currently working on the third season of "Only Murders in the Building." And as Short said, much like Martin at the urinal, it streams for 32 minutes.

