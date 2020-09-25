Selena Gomez Confidently Shows off Her Kidney Transplant Scar in Blue Swimsuit, Says She's Proud of that (View Pic)

It was three years back when Selena Gomez received a kidney transplant from her friend, Francia Raisa. The singer then suffered organ damage caused by lupus. While she was earlier hesitant to show off her transplant scar and would wear clothes that would hide it, she's now confident about embracing this crucial change in her life. Selena took to her Instagram account to share a picture of hers flaunting her scar in a chic blue swimsuit and that's the kind of inspiration and positivity we need in our lives. K-Pop Queens BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream Song Has Fans' Vote! Twitterverse in Praises of the Peppy Number (Watch Video).

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful," captioned Gomez while sharing her new picture. Her life journey hasn't been an easy ride for Selena but she has managed to put up a brave face and deal with it, one day at a time. Trevor Daniel Speaks on Getting Inspiration From Selena Gomez, Says 'She's Someone I Look Up To'.

Check Out Selena Gomez's Powerful Post

When Selena's friend, Francia was asked about her recovery process after the surgery, she said she knew it would be difficult. Her social worker had advised her saying, "It's going to be hard, the recipient is going to glow and she's going to recover a lot faster than the donor because she's getting something she needs and you are losing something you don't need to lose. It's going to be hard." While Selena battled her depression post her surgery, Francia too had a hard time dealing with it. Fortunately, they are both happy and healthy today.