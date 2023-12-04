Selena Gomez Celebrated Her ‘Throuple Anniversary’ With Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Selena Gomez commemorated her one-year “throuple” annniversary with Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham over the weekend. The trio marked the occasion by posing for a group portrait at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Annual Gala in Los Angeles.

Gomez originally met the couple in December 2022 and subsequently became inseparable, leading the Only Murders in The Building star to jokingly refer to their close friendship as a “throuple.” On The Jennifer Hudson Show, Beckham confirmed the budding bond.

“[Gomez] says we're a throuple,” he explained to Hudson. “She's a very sweet girl, obviously very talented, and I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. And you know, we all get along, so yeah!"

The three pals certainly looked good together as they struck a pose backstage on Sunday. Beckham kept his look classic in a black tuxedo while Peltz opted for a strapless blush pink gown with a rosette detail at the waist. Gomez on the other hand went for a sleek black gown with a sculptural silver halter top and matching black opera gloves topped with a silver cuff bracelet.

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham marked the occasion on Instagram, captioning a photo from the event “our anniversary.”

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz-Beckham seemingly became BFFs circa the release of Gomez's documentary My Mind & Me in November of 2022. In the intervening months, they've become mainstays on each other's social media feeds. They even sealed the deal with matching “angel” tattoos.

“She's truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life," Nicola told Cosmopolitan in March 2023. "The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I've known her forever.”

