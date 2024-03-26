Selena Gomez Calls Steve Martin and Martin Short the 'Most Powerful Influences in My Life' in Heartfelt Tribute

Gomez thanked her 'Only Murders in the Building' costars for showing her "a level of class, intellect and humor that doesn’t seem to be easy to find anymore"

Michael Kovac/Getty Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin attend the AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Selena Gomez is showing her appreciation for her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The 31-year-old actress shared a heartfelt tribute to Martin, 78, and Short, 74, on Instagram Tuesday alongside a black-and-white photo of the trio lounging together on the set of their hit Hulu series.

“I want to thank @stevemartinreally and Marty (who hates social media) for truly being the most kind, gentle, warm and powerful influences in my life,” she wrote. “You have shown me a level of class, intellect and humor that doesn’t seem to be easy to find anymore.”

“You guys are truly best friends to me forever. #thebear” she added.

The tribute comes after the "Love On" singer recently posted a picture on her Instagram Story of the white roses she received from Martin and Short at the start of filming season 4 of Only Murders in the Building.

"We're so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty," the typed note signed by Martin and Short read.

Gomez captioned the photo of the white roses "Day 1."

Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez posts picture of flowers from Martin Short and Steve Martin

Gomez opened up about the bond she shares with her OMITB costars during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month.

"Our dynamic [on-screen] is actually very truthful in a way," Gomez told host Jimmy Kimmel. "They're hilarious. Everything I do with them is just a fun experience."

Patrick Harbron/Hulu Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin on "Only Murders in the Building"

The Wizards Of Waverly Place star added she was aware of some of the actors' work before shooting the series together, including Martin's hit movie Father of The Bride and Short's character Jiminy Glick from the shows Primetime Glick and The Martin Short Show.

"They tell me the craziest stories about just how different life was back then and it seemed a lot less chaotic than it is now," Gomez shared.

Selena Gomez/Instagram Meryl Streep and Selena Gomez

Gomez also praised her OMITB costar Meryl Streep following the AFI Awards Luncheon in January. After the event, she shared just how much it means to her to work with actors who have earned icon status in Hollywood.

"This woman has not only been my idol but such a wonderful person to me," Gomez captioned a picture of herself posing with Streep, 74, on the red carpet.

"I feel so blessed to know you, Meryl," Gomez's post continued, addressing The Devil Wears Prada star directly. "Thank you for always making me feel seen and heard."

The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream on Hulu.



