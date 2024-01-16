Selena Gomez Brought Benny Blanco as Her Plus-One to the Emmys

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

After declaring she “won” at the Golden Globes night because she got to make out with her boyfriend, Selena Gomez and her fella, music producer Benny Blanco, both attended the 2024 Emmys. But they didn't walk the carpet together. Maybe Benny didn't wanna steal Sel's spotlight?

They did link up inside, though:

The night before, Gomez and Blanco threw Nicola Peltz-Beckham a birthday party. The pair wore matching pajamas, and Blanco reportedly cooked for the group. “I’m so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life,” Nicola wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “All my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games (my heaven!) Thank you all so much for making me feel so loved. I love you all so much and thank you Benny for making the best food everrrr and you and Sel for hosting.”

Gomez knew all eyes would be on her at the Emmys. At the Golden Globes, her loose lips spawned a huge discussion over what she might have said to Taylor Swift, and about whom. Emily Blunt got caught up in lip-reading speculation, too, and the actors joked about it together at the American Film Institute Awards. “We shall not speak lol,” Gomez joked on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of her and Blunt posing with their hands covering their mouths. The 31-year-old pop star wore a pinstripe three-piece suit by Giuseppe di Morabito, complete with a corset bustier and wide-leg trousers, while her 40-year-old counterpart also opted for chic suiting featuring a cape-like jacket with dramatic shoulder pads.

Aware she'd be the center of attention at the Emmys, Selena Gomez really brought it, glam-wise, in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown crafted with 450,000 sequins and a bejeweled necklace featuring a 35-karat gemstone.

