Selena Gomez brings her little sister as date to Golden Globes: ‘Stole the show’

Selena Gomez brought her younger sister as her date to this year’s Golden Globes, prompting praise from her fans.

The 30-year-old singer arrived at the 80th annual awards ceremony in a black, velvet gown and her hair in a high ponytail. She was accompanied by her half-sister, Gracie.

When Gomez was 20, her mother, Mandy Teefey, welcomed Gracie with her stepfather, Brian.

While posing on the red carpet on Tuesday, Gomez gestured towards her younger sister as captured in a sweet video shared by Golden Globes’ Twitter account.

After the nine-year-old, who wore a short gold dress, ran over to her older sibling in the clip, they smiled for the camera together.

On Twitter, fans have praised the “Rare” singer for bringing Gracie to the event and for calling her over to take pictures together.

“Cutest date ever. I can’t get enough of these two,” one wrote.

“Selena looks so happy and it was so cute of her to call her sister to join her,” another said.

Fans also noted how the photos of the pair quickly went viral and lauded their close relationship.

“Selena and her sister Gracie stole the show! The cutest,” one wrote, while another said: “I find it adorable that Selena Gomez took her sister to the golden globes as her plus one.”

Over the years, Gomez has spoken candidly about her bond with Gracie and how much she’s loved watching her grow up.

“She puts things in perspective,” she said during an episode of TaTaTu’s video podcast Giving Back Generation in August. “I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being. There’s no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way.”

Story continues

At this year’s awards ceremony, Gomez has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for her role in Only Murders in the Building.

Her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short are both nominated for their roles in the show for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical. The program is also up for the award for Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical.

Follow The Independent’s live 2023 Golden Globes coverage here.