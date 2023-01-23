Selena Gomez’s Bob And Fringe Haircut Is Giving Us Major 1970s Vibes

Lia Mappoura
·1 min read
selena gomez haircut
Selena's Throwback Bob Cut Is Giving 1970s VibesGilbert Flores - Getty Images

We think it's an unspoken rule of life that we all (read: bar Selena Gomez) have to of had one bad haircut during our time, right? For us, it was that janky fringe we cut circa 2010, but Selena seems to think it's the short bob look from her 2018 music video, 'Back To You'. Though, we highly disagree...

Taking to Instagram to share an older pic alongside her bestie, Connar Franklin, the two are shown to be rocking matching dark, just above chin-length hairstyles. Not to mention the eyebrow-skimming fringes. #Twinning.

Now, while we know for certain that this throwback wasn't taken too long ago, it's giving us major 1970s vibes. The vintage-looking car, retro fashion choices and of course, the hair.

'@connarfranklin remember when we thought we looked SO good with short hair…. 😒,' she writes in the caption of her post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

I mean, we think you look incredible with short hair, Selena. And it seems her 372 million followers agree too, taking to the comments section to share their love for her locks. Read a select few comments below:

'but you do 😍'

'tell her that she DOES looks good with short hair 😍'

'and both of you looked AMAZING 😍'

'Excuse me??? You did?!?!?!?'

'you guys do look SO good in short hair thoughh'

'U LOOK AMAZING??? your beep video was iconic'

Selena, we have one thing to say: Who says, who says you're not perfect? *Proceeds to play the song on repeat all day long*.


