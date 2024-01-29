Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Went on a Date to Disneyland

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco took their newly public romance to the happiest place on Earth: Disneyland. The couple of over half a year was seen walking together in the park over the weekend. Gomez wore a black coat and pants with a zebra-print bucket hat, while Blanco donned a bright yellow jacket. They were also captured showing some PDA by other parkgoers. Fans were particularly surprised to see their height difference, as Gomez appears to be the taller member of the couple. She is 5’5” tall.

Gomez went public with her Blanco romance in December, revealing at that point that the two had been dating for six months. On January 11, a source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Blanco and Gomez see each other.

“Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny,” the source said. “Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them.”

“Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief,” they continued. “He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world.”

On Gomez’s end, “Selena appreciates Benny’s intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values,” the source said. “He’s very respectful and meshes well with everyone in her inner circle.”

