Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Share Romantic Kiss at 2024 Golden Globes: ‘I Won’

Gomez and Blanco confirmed their relationship in early December

Selena Gomez Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco kiss at 2024 Golden Globes

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are all loved up!

The actress and singer, 31, and her music producer boyfriend, 35, shared a sweet kiss after attending the 81st annual Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Sharing a snap on her Instagram Story, Gomez held Blanco’s neck as she stood in her red and black Giorgio Armani dress and black jacket.

“I won,” the star captioned the photo as the two embraced in the romantic moment.



Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Selena Gomez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

On Jan.5 a source told PEOPLE that Gomez is “super happy and present” amid her new romance.

"She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment,” the source told PEOPLE. "Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."

"Everyone is so happy that she's happy," the insider added before revealing that her loved ones are "protective" of Gomez.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco watch the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat

"Everyone was a fan of hers before Only Murders [in the Building], and now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours.'"

The pair have not been shy about displaying their love for each other. On Tuesday, Blanco shared snaps of Gomez looking relaxed and smiling on an outing. A second image showed Gomez displaying her red manicured nails while covering her face.

On Dec. 30 Gomez also shared photos of Blanco hugging her from behind and planting a kiss on her cheek.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," Gomez wrote on a fan page in early December after a picture of them together was shared. She added to another fan comment that Blanco was "the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end."

