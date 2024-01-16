Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Make Their Official Couple Debut at the Emmys — See the Sweet Photos!

As the singer and actress walked the red carpet, Blanco blew her a kiss from the sidelines

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez at the 2023 Emmys in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco make the sweetest pair.

On Monday night, the singer and actress attended the Primetime Emmy Awards with boyfriend and producer Blanco, marking their first award show appearance together.

In a photo shared by photographer Jordan Strauss, Blanco, 35, is holding the "Single Soon" singer's hand as they lean into each other in their seats. In a similar photo, Blanco looked into the camera as a smiley Gomez, 31, leaned in and pressed her forehead against him.

The couple's outfits were also captured in a standing photo, where Gomez showed off her sequin dress with sheer panels — and Blanco threw up a peace sign.

When Gomez walked the red carpet, Blanco was there to show his support, kissing her from the sidelines in an Instagram video shared by E! News.

Related: Selena Gomez Wears Sexy, Sheer Gown on Emmys Red Carpet as Benny Blanco Blows Her Kisses from the Sidelines!

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez at the 2023 Emmys in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023

Gomez's moody ensemble featured an Oscar de la Renta dress made with a scalloped neckline and maroon embellishments crafted from 450,000 sequins, according to E!'s red carpet correspondent, Zanna Roberts Rassi. She paired the glitzy design with deep red velvet Rene Caovilla heels.

Only Murders in the Building, which stars Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, was nominated for outstanding comedy series at the award show. Blanco, for his part, was her supportive plus-one.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Gomez is “super happy and present” amid her new romance.

"She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment,” the source told PEOPLE. "Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."

"Everyone is so happy that she's happy," the insider added before revealing that her loved ones are "protective" of Gomez.

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez at the 2023 Emmys in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024

Related: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Host Pajama-Themed Birthday Party for 'Grateful' BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham

Story continues

The couple threw a surprise pajama-themed birthday party for Gomez’s BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham — who turned 29 on Jan. 9 — in photos posted on Jan. 13, as Gomez hosted guests at what appeared to be her home, while Blanco provided the tasty party food.

“I’m so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life, all my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games (my heaven!),” Nicola wrote as she shared a carousel post of the party shenanigans on Instagram.

“Thank you all so much for making me feel so loved,” she continued. “I love you all so much and thank you Benny for making the best food everrrr and you and Sel for hosting 😭😭🍔🥂.”

Gomez’s hosting night with boyfriend Blanco comes after the pair — whose romance was confirmed in December 2023 — shared a romantic kissing photo from 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.