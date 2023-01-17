Selena Gomez appears to mock body-shamers after Golden Globes appearance

Peony Hirwani
·2 min read

Selena Gomez appeared to hit back at trolls following her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe awards.

The 30-year-old singer, who attended the star-studded award ceremony with her nine-year-old sister Gracie, went live on Instagram after the event.

In the clip, Gomez was sitting in a car with Gracie and remarked that she was “a bit big” because of enjoying “the holidays.”

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said.

Gomez then turned toward Gracie and asked for her opinion, commenting “right?” and laughing.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer’s livestream came after a number of followers made remarks about her weight at the Golden Globes ceremony.

Gomez attended the event wearing a black strapless Valentino gown with purple sleeve attachments.

Gomez and her sister Gracie’s video on the red carpet has also gone viral.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

While posing on the red carpet, Gomez gestured towards her younger sister, as captured in a sweet video shared by the Golden Globes’ Twitter account.

After the nine-year-old, who wore a short gold dress, ran over to her older sibling in the clip, they smiled for the camera together.

On Twitter, fans have praised the “Rare” singer for bringing Gracie to the event and for calling her over to take pictures together.

“Cutest date ever. I can’t get enough of these two,” one wrote.

“Selena looks so happy and it was so cute of her to call her sister to join her,” another said.

Fans also noted how the photos of the pair quickly went viral and lauded their close relationship.

“Selena and her sister Gracie stole the show! The cutest,” one wrote, while another said: “I find it adorable that Selena Gomez took her sister to the golden globes as her plus one.”

