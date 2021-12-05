It’s Selection Sunday: This is where it looks like NC State, UNC will play bowl games

It’s pick’em Sunday.

College football’s version of Selection Sunday is this afternoon, meaning teams and fans will finally figure out where they will be playing their final game.

After the conference championship games ended Saturday night, the picture becomes a bit clearer when it comes to bowl projections.

It appears that N.C. State (9-3) is headed west to take on UCLA (8-4) in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, Cali. The majority of updated bowl projections have the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-6) staying in-state and taking on South Carolina (6-6) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

The College Football Playoff Selection Show starts at noon and will air on ESPN. The selection committee is expected to announce the top four teams in the College Football Playoff first, followed by the New Year’s Six games and other bowls.

The Holiday Bowl is Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m.

Updated bowl projections