Selection Sunday: What you need to know ahead of NCAA tournament bracket reveal of all 68 women's teams

Selection Sunday is here, and the full 68-team NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed. Automatic bids are given to the 32 women's college basketball teams that won their conference tournaments. South Carolina is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament after an undefeated regular season and SEC tournament title. The three other No. 1 seeds are in flux after upsets late in the season and in the conference tournaments.

Follow the bracket reveal as the selection committee unveils each region, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN. Then, play Tourney Bracket Pick'Em on Yahoo Sports for a chance to win $25,000. (Oh, and you can play the men's game, too.)

NCAA tournament automatic qualifiers

Tennessee Tech , Ohio Valley Conference

Saint Louis , Atlantic 10

Chattanooga , Southern

Virginia Tech , ACC

South Carolina , SEC

Iowa , Big Ten

Washington State , Pac-12

Gardner-Webb , Big South

James Madison , Sun Belt

UConn , Big East

Portland , WCC

Cleveland State , Horizon

South Dakota State , Summit

Sacramento State , Big Sky

UNLV , Mountain West

Southeastern Louisiana , Southland

East Carolina , AAC

Vermont , America East

Hawai'i , Big West

FGCU , ASUN

Monmouth , CAA

Middle Tennessee , Conference USA

Princeton , Ivy

Iona , MAAC

Toledo , MAC

Norfolk State , MEAC

Drake , Missouri Valley

Sacred Heart , Northeast

Holy Cross , Patriot

Southern , SWAC

Southern Utah , WAC

Iowa State, Big 12

NCAA tournament

Selection Sunday: March 12, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

First Four: March 15-16, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)

First round: March 17-18, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)

Second round: March 19-20, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)

Sweet 16: March 24-25, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN networks)

Elite Eight: March 26-27, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN networks)

Final Four: March 31, 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)

National championship: April 2, 3 p.m. ET (ABC), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)