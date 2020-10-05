Selection Security Is key: Coach Fleming on CSK Backing Players

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said that their side tries to provide selection security to the players and give them confidence when things are not going their way, on backing their players going through a rough patch, after the win against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

“It’s very important, it’s more important for the individual that they don’t get too defensive and introvert in their approach. You have to be very courageous when things are not going your way be very positive as well,” he said.

Asked about opener Shane Watson’s innings, if he did anything differently in the nets or in training, Fleming said he did nothing differently, which is the strength of an experienced player.

“If Shane had been struggling in the nets and looking out of touch then it may have been a selection issue but he’s been nothing but solid and doing his work in the practice games as well. So, it was a matter of time, a little bit of good fortune and some positive thoughts from him and Shane, if he gets on a roll, will be very important to us.”

When asked about how different the CSK team looks when Watson and Faf perform, Fleming said that most teams playing well get their runs from their top 3 batters and individual performances with the bat really help. He added that Faf has been great throughout the tournament and Watson back in form makes them really competitive.

Faf has been the leading run-scorer for CSK in the tournament (282 runs), while Watson was struggling for runs and his 83* off 53 balls on Sunday ensured that he was back in form with a bang.

"“The players know that they get more opportunity than not. We are reticent to change the team if it’s not going well although if we see an area that we’re not happy with, then we’ll try and improve it and if that’s by changing players, we’ll do it. So, if players are doing the right thing, we’ll back them for as long or even longer than possible.”" - Stephen Fleming, Coach, CSK

Asked to sum up the bowling performance in the game, Fleming said that it was not bad. He said that there were good moments but (the bowling) lacked penetration. However, he was particularly happy with the death bowling as CSK bowlers gave away just 37 runs in the last four overs, taking crucial wickets of Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul.

