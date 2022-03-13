Selection panel: The experts who helped identify USA TODAY’s Women of the Year honorees

Kristen DelGuzzi, USA TODAY
·4 min read

How did we choose USA TODAY’s Women of the Year? It started with you.

Last spring, when we introduced Vice President Kamala Harris as our first honoree, we asked you to nominate women in your lives who deserve recognition for their work in championing women, lifting up others, modeling success, leading change.

In addition to the thousands of women you introduced to us, we collected recommendations from colleagues across the USA TODAY Network and leaders in the public and private sector. That led us to more women – some who lead in public, others quietly but with force – with documented records of work to advance women's causes and pave the way for others.

In the end, we assembled a diverse panel of experts to help identify our final honorees. The panel was crucial in our selection, and we are grateful for their time and effort.

Anthea Hartig

Anthea M. Hartig is the Elizabeth MacMillan Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History and the first woman to hold the position since the museum opened in 1964. Hartig oversees 257 employees, a budget of more than $40 million and a collection that includes 1.8 million objects and more than 3 shelf-miles of archives. An award-winning public historian and cultural heritage expert, Hartig is dedicated to making the nation’s richly diverse history accessible, inclusive and relevant.

Nikki Lane

Nikki Lane
Nikki Lane

Nikki Lane is an interdisciplinary scholar trained as a cultural and linguistic anthropologist. Her work explores issues related to American popular culture, urban spatial politics, and sexual cultures throughout the African diaspora. Her first book, "The Black Queer Work of Ratchet: Race, Gender, Sexuality, and the (Anti)Politics of Respectability," explores the use of the word “ratchet” in a community of Black queer women in Washington, D.C. She is an assistant professor of women’s studies/Black queer studies in the Comparative Women’s Studies Program at Spelman College.

Jill Tietjen

Jill Tietjen
Jill Tietjen

Jill Tietjen is an author, national speaker and electrical engineer. After more than 45 years in the electric utility industry, her focus is now on women’s advocacy worldwide. She has published 12books, including two award-winning bestsellers, "Her Story: A Timeline of the Women Who Changed America" and "Hollywood: Her Story, An Illustrated History of Women and the Movies." "Over, Under, Around and Through: How Hall of Famers Surmount Obstacles" will be released in May 2022. An inductee into the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame and the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame, she formerly served as CEO of the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York, the birthplace of women’s rights.

Maribel Perez Wadsworth

Maribel Perez Wadsworth
Maribel Perez Wadsworth

Maribel Perez Wadsworth, the president of news at Gannett and the publisher of USA TODAY, runs the news division of Gannett Media, overseeing journalists across more than 200 local news organizations and the flagship USA TODAY. She has been with Gannett for 25 years, beginning as a reporter at the Rockford (Illinois) Register Star. In 2015, she was named Gannett’s first chief strategy and transformation officer. She helped to architect the company’s digital subscription strategy and created its Innovation Lab to foster intrapreneurship and human-centered design across the organization. In 2016, then-U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker appointed Wadsworth to a two-year term on the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship. She currently serves on the board of directors of the News Media Alliance and the International News Media Association.

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver
Hilary Weaver

Hilary N. Weaver, who holds a doctorate in social work, is a professor and associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion in the University at Buffalo School of Social Work. As a social worker, educator and researcher, most of her work focuses on the importance of culture in helping processes with a particular focus on Indigenous peoples and a secondary focus on refugees. She is Lakota and has lived much of her adult life in Haudenosaunee territory in western New York. In recognition of her lifelong contributions to promote American Indians in social work education, in 2017 she became the youngest person to be awarded the American Indian Elder Award from the Indigenous and Tribal Social Work Educators’ Association.

Cid Wilson

Cid Wilson
Cid Wilson

Cid Wilson is the president and CEO of the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. He manages a staff of talented and dedicated professionals and works closely with corporate board members, Hispanic organizations, and corporate partners around the country to increase the representation of Hispanics at all levels in corporate America. Additionally, Wilson directs programs and initiatives aimed at encouraging Fortune 500 companies to include Hispanics in the areas of employment, procurement, philanthropy and governance.

Explore the project

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Expert leaders helped choose USA TODAY Women of the Year honorees

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 'Just so powerful': Youth group sings Ukrainian anthem before Ottawa Senators game

    Lana Pastuszak says she knows it will be emotional when she steps out to perform the Ukrainian national anthem before the Ottawa Senators game at the Canadian Tire Centre Thursday night. The 18-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian will be joined by other members of Plast Ottawa, a Ukrainian youth organization that has been selected to sing the anthem to show support during the Russian invasion. Last week, Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk announced the team would play the Ukrainian national anthem befo

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.