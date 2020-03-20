Selection Group adopts telemedicine to facilitate access to health services for its residents and employees

LAVAL, QC, March 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - During a period when timely access to health professionals is important, Selection Group is proud to announce the conclusion of a partnership with TELUS Health to offer its residents and employees state of the art telemedicine services.

Selection Group places the well-being and health of its residents and employees at the heart of its actions and priorities. Our teams work seven days a week to provide healthy and safe living environments throughout Québec. The events of the past few weeks have strengthened this commitment.

This free telemedicine service will be deployed starting today to Selection Group's residents and employees for the duration of the COVID-19 situation. This service allows for video and text messaging consultations with healthcare professionals, as well as the ability to have diagnoses and send prescriptions directly to the pharmacy of the patient's choice.

The addition of this service during this critical period is slated to benefit both residents and employees. Recent directives and recommendations issued by the Canadian and Québec governments indicate that residents who use the service will be safer than through alternative solutions. Training in use of the application will be offered during the first weeks. This new service is also expected to support our workers in the care units of our residences during this busy period and to reduce the burden of the healthcare system.

Resident will benefit from the service for two months, thus until after the COVID-19 challenge is expected to be resolved. A paid version of the service will be offered afterwards and will be enhanced through an appointment coordination service linked with the healthcare system.

Quotes

"We are constantly listening to our residents and employees. Our goal was to find a solution to enable them to access the services of health professionals during this critical time. Our teams have worked tirelessly for our residents since the start of the current crisis and will continue to do so for as long as needed. Our residents' safety is our priority. We will continue to evaluate other new services in order to maintain our goal of keeping cases in our complexes at zero."

- Réal Bouclin, Founding President and Chief Executive Officer, Selection Group

"For TELUS Health, communication between healthcare professionals and patients is key to improving the delivery of care. We believe that technology has a significant impact on the delivery of health care for all Canadians. Selection Group is a model for the development, construction and operation of multi-residential complexes. Their approach to managing the situation in the context of COVID-19 is an example to follow. The telemedicine services we offer will further enhance the experience of residents of Selection Group complexes, particularly for its retirees. This is a new partnership for which we are very proud. "

- Luc Vilandré, President, TELUS Health and Payment Solutions

About Selection Group

Selection Group is a Canadian leader in the creation and management of living environments where generations can come together and thrive. Amidst more than 30 years of unprecedented growth, Selection Group has become the largest private retirement complex developer in the country. Selection Group innovates through an avant-garde intergenerational vision and unique vertically integrated structure. These assets are the pillars of its geographic expansion and the diversification of its real estate products which target young people, families and retirees. Selection Group currently has more than 50 residential complexes in operation, under construction and in development in Canada and the United States and the value of its assets exceeds $4 billion. Selection Group, whose head office is in Laval, Quebec, employs more than 5,000 people who work every day for the well-being of some 15,000 customers whose exceptional satisfaction rate reaches 95%. For more information, please visit www.groupeselection.com.

About TELUS Health and Payment Solutions

TELUS Health is a leader in home health monitoring, electronic medical and health records, as well as consumer health, benefits management and pharmacy management solutions. TELUS Health leverages the power of technology and information to enable better health outcomes for Canadians with innovative digital solutions that enable collaboration, efficiency and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers and citizens. TELUS Payment Solutions complements our health solutions by delivering secure, industry-compliant payment and lending solutions that connect lenders, payors, insurers, extended health care providers and financial institutions to their customers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.telushealth.com and www.telus.com/payment-solutions.

