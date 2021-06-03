SelectHealth Names Marti Lolli New CEO

Marti Lolli, President and CEO, SelectHealth

Salt Lake City, Utah, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive national search, Marti Lolli has been selected as the new president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare’s SelectHealth insurance plan. She will start in her new role in July, taking over for Bob White, vice president and COO of SelectHealth, who has been serving as interim CEO since January.

“Marti is a mission-driven individual with extensive experience in driving growth across integrated delivery system environments,” says Marc Harrison, MD, president and chief executive officer of Intermountain Healthcare. “She is an innovative leader with a strategic mindset and a strong history of building high-performing teams–and shares our commitment to improving the health of our local communities.”

Lolli comes to SelectHealth from Priority Health, a Michigan-based health insurance plan, where she most recently served as chief marketing officer and senior vice president of consumer and government markets. She is a well-respected leader and has held various senior-level roles at Priority Health over the past 21 years, including senior vice president of commercial markets and senior vice president of employer solutions. Similar to SelectHealth, Priority Health is part of an integrated delivery system, and is the second largest plan in Michigan, serving over one million people.

Lolli oversaw 70 percent of Priority Health’s revenue–both profitability and performance–and focused on transforming the health plan to be more digitally focused and data driven. She oversaw all business-to-consumer markets, including Medicare, Medicaid, and Individual markets. Under her direction, Priority Health grew consumer and government markets by 50 percent.

Lolli earned her master’s in business administration from Grand Valley State University’s Seidman Business School. She completed her undergraduate studies at Hillsdale College, where she graduated with a degree in political economy and English.

Lolli will be relocating to Utah this summer from Michigan with her husband Derik, two teenage children, and beloved family dog. They are very active in the business community, both socially and philanthropically, and are excited to participate in and contribute to the local Utah community. They are also avid skiers and are looking forward to the outdoor activities Utah has to offer.

“Marti has shared with me that she is honored to be joining Intermountain Healthcare and the opportunity to lead one of the country’s most innovative and successful provider-sponsored health plans,” says Dr. Harrison. “We cannot be more thrilled that Marti will be the person to enhance our members’ experience, help us deliver on Intermountain’s vision, and ultimately lead SelectHealth into the future.”

About Us: SelectHealth is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,600 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, and other health services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. SelectHealth offers medical and dental insurance plans in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada.

