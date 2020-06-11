SIA, SilkAir passengers from selected Australia, NZ cities allowed to transit at Changi

People seen wearing face masks at Changi Airport's Terminal 3. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — From Thursday (11 June), Singapore Airlines (SIA) and SilkAir passengers from selected cities in Australia and New Zealand will be able to transit at Changi Airport to other destinations.

These are the first passengers allowed to transit at the airport since Changi Airport announced last month that it will gradually allow transit travellers during Phase 1 of Singapore’s reopening after the COVID-19 circuit breaker period.

In an advisory on its website, SIA said that the transit flights are only for outbound journeys from these seven Australia and New Zealand cities: Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Auckland and Christchurch.

Passengers on these flights can transit at Changi Airport to any destination operated by SIA, SilkAir or budget carrier Scoot, with effect from Thursday.

However, this does not apply to passengers who wish to transit from other destinations in the SIA Group network to the seven cities. Also, transfers to and from flights operated by other airlines are currently not permitted too.

Transit, non-transit passengers to be kept apart

In line with regulatory requirements, transit and non-transit passengers will be kept apart at Changi Airport.

If the transit time is less than 75 minutes, customers will be ushered directly to their boarding gate. For transit times of more than 75 minutes, they will be ushered to a designated transit holding area at their departure terminal before boarding their connecting flight. All transit hotels at Changi Airport are temporarily closed.

Transit passengers will also be issued with a wristband, which indicates their access to the designated transit holding area. They are not to remove the wristband throughout the time they are in the transit holding area.

Facilities in the transit holding area will include food kiosks, vending machines, restrooms, a smoking room, and a snooze corner. Complimentary WiFi is also available.

Seat selection may not be possible

SIA said in its advisory that there may be limited or no seat selection during the booking phase to meet regulatory requirements. Advance pre-paid seat selection has also been temporarily suspended for new bookings.

“Some customers may have their seats reassigned closer to the departure date. Those who bought prepaid seats and have been reassigned to a different seat will have their payment refunded,” it added in its advisory.

There will be dedicated seating zones on board the aircraft to separate the transit and non-transit passengers. Transit passengers will board the plane first, before the non-transit passengers. Upon arrival at their destination, non-transit passengers will disembark first followed by transit passengers.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore has invited airlines to submit their proposals for transfer lanes through Changi Airport. Each proposal will be evaluated based on aviation safety, public health considerations, as well as the health of passengers and aircrew.

Singapore has also set up a “fast lane” arrangement with China to facilitate travel between the two countries for essential business and official purposes.

