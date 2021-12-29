Selecta Biosciences to Participate at the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in a panel and one-on-one investor meetings at the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event, to be held virtually January 5-7, 2022.



Details on the panel can be found below.

LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event

Panel Topic: “Gene Therapy: Reaching its Full Potential”

Date: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Webcast link: Click Here

An archived webcast will also be accessible in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.selectabio.com.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

