Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Not Lagging Industry On Growth Or Pricing

It's not a stretch to say that Select Water Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:WTTR) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Energy Services industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.9x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Select Water Solutions Has Been Performing

Recent times have been advantageous for Select Water Solutions as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this strong revenue performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Select Water Solutions' is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 65% gain to the company's top line. Revenue has also lifted 25% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 14% during the coming year according to the four analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 16% growth , the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Select Water Solutions' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've seen that Select Water Solutions maintains an adequate P/S seeing as its revenue growth figures match the rest of the industry. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenue won't throw up any surprises. If all things remain constant, the possibility of a drastic share price movement remains fairly remote.

